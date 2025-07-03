Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $238,836,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $223,987,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in STERIS by 35,759.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after purchasing an additional 409,093 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Down 1.9%

STE opened at $237.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.39 and a 200-day moving average of $224.69. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $252.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. STERIS’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.