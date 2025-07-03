Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Western Union worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 549,931 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of WU stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 35.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.