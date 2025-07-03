Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 303.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 82,410 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,491,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000.

EIS opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

