Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Fortive by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $53.30 on Thursday. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

