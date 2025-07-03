Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,206,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $859,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after acquiring an additional 177,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,369,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,769,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $265.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.84 and its 200 day moving average is $256.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

