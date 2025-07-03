Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,890 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,766,491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,337,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

