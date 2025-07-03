Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ares Management by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES opened at $178.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $30,971,107.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,684 shares in the company, valued at $59,640,827.88. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

