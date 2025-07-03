Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in International Paper by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after buying an additional 8,720,575 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3,304.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,443 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,201,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 1.9%

International Paper stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.