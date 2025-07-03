Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 317.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,288,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total transaction of $3,072,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,853,094.50. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total value of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,519.38. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

NYSE:TYL opened at $583.71 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.54 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

