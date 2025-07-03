Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,230,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,519,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,471,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.