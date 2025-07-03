Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $2.58 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $1,283,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $45.28 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

