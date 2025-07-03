Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $3.24 Million in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIN. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,188 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 230,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FLIN opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

