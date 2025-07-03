Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

