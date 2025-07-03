Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 119.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.