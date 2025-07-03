Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $446,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

EXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

