Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,410 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,575,000 after acquiring an additional 148,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,468,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,085,000 after purchasing an additional 217,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after purchasing an additional 428,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

