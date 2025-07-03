Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,008 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,314,000 after buying an additional 327,739 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $158.20 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

