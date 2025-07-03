Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,363 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.99 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

