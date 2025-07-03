Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 74.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameren

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.