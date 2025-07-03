Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.52% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.30 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

