Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,678,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,903,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,922 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,576,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,496,000 after buying an additional 382,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,602,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,157,000 after buying an additional 471,958 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.9%

SYF opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

