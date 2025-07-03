Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $399,433,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,776 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Dollar General by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

