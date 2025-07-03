Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Illumina Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.