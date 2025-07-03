Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 118,636 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,636 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $200.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day moving average of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

