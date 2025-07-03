Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 371,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 421,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hicks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

JPM opened at $291.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.77. The company has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $292.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

