MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

