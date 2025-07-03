MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 448,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,137,000 after purchasing an additional 676,238 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

