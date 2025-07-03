Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $361,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $157.25 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.