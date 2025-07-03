Nicholas Little Sells 45,938 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,265,535.44. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DXP Enterprises Stock Performance
DXPE opened at $90.18 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
