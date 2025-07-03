Nicholas Little Sells 45,938 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,265,535.44. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE opened at $90.18 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 433.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 661.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 112,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

