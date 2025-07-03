NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.45. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $158.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

