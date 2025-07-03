NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 94,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 234.1% during the first quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 119.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,408 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 620,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.25 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

