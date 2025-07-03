NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $67,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $158.71.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

