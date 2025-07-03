Old North State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

