Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Onespan by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Onespan by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Onespan by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Onespan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Onespan Stock Up 1.3%

OSPN opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

Onespan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Onespan’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

