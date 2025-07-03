Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 58.6% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

