Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 106,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

RYLD opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

