Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,435.52. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,268,937.84. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,285 shares of company stock valued at $69,599,110. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $159.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDDT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.70.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

