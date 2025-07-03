Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

OSCR stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.90. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

