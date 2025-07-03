OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $36,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,484.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 429.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 677,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 482,930 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media
In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $471,978.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,021.55. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.
OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.
About OUTFRONT Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
