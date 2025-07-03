Paragon Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,890 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 440,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

