Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Major Shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu Buys 254,600 Shares

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 254,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $3,559,308.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 8.5%

NYSE PRM opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

