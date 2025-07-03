Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

