Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $497,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,551,000 after buying an additional 347,905 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

