Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Set at $42.00 by Wells Fargo & Company

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) received a $42.00 price target from Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $44.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $119,761.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 171,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,943.78. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $3,614,759.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $297,939.74. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,176,362 shares of company stock worth $39,645,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 20.5% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,433 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after acquiring an additional 259,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 174,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

