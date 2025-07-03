PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PPL by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. PPL Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.