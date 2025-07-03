Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

PRMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Primo Brands Stock Up 1.5%

PRMB opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Primo Brands has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In other Primo Brands news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Primo Brands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primo Brands by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Primo Brands by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 995,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 388,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

