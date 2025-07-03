Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

QUBT has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of QUBT opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

In other news, insider Yuping Huang sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,236,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,471,800.20. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $466,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,059,844 shares of company stock worth $14,685,149 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Quantum Computing by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.