Raymond James Financial Cuts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $65.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTV. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

NYSE FTV opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Fortive has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

