Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,701,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.69. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

