Reviewing Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) & Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) and Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Forrester Research”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $2.76 billion 0.73 $79.67 million $5.22 25.17 Forrester Research $432.47 million 0.45 -$5.75 million ($4.57) -2.23

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Forrester Research. Forrester Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Formula Systems (1985), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

34.8% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Forrester Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Forrester Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Forrester Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.91% 6.00% 2.82% Forrester Research -20.45% 7.40% 3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Formula Systems (1985) and Forrester Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Forrester Research 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forrester Research has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Forrester Research on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data. It also provides customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and application and professional training courses, and advanced professional studies. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, and IDIT Go; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; Sapiens Cloud-based DigitalSuite; data and analytics platform; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO. Further, it provides Sapiens workers' compensation solutions; Sapiens medical professional liability solutions; financial and compliance solutions, such as Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; Sapiens Decision; and technology-based solutions. Additionally, it offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; strategic consulting and outsourcing services; and professional services in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession. This segment delivers content, such as future trends, predictions, and market forecasts; deep consumer and business buyer data and insights; curated best practice models and tools to run business functions; operational and performance benchmarking data; and technology and service market landscapes and vendor evaluations. The Consulting segment provides consulting projects, include conducting maturity assessments, prioritizing best practices, developing strategies, building business cases, selecting technology vendors, structuring organizations, developing content marketing strategies and collateral, and sales tools; and advisory services. The Events segment hosts events related to business-to-business marketing, sales and product leadership, customer experience, security and risk, new technology and innovation, and data strategies and insights. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force in various locations. Forrester Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

